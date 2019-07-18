Interview
Miranda Lambert Admits She ‘Creeps’ On New Hubby Brendan McLoughlin While He’s Shirtless Around The House

Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin 54th Annual ACM Awards, Arrivals, Grand Garden Arena, Las Vegas, USA - 07 Apr 2019
Miranda Lambert is just checking out what is hers! She admitted in an interview that she ‘creeps’ on her husband when he’s shirtless at home!

Is it hot in here, or is it just Brendan McLoughlin? Miranda Lambert, 35, opened up in a new interview with Billboard about how sometimes she “creeps” on her new hubby Brendan, 27, while he’s doing chores shirtless around the house! This comes after she just dropped a super hot promo for her new single, “It All Comes Out in the Wash,” which showed Brendan doing the laundry with his rock hard abs on display. “I do have a tendency to creep on him when he’s doing house chores shirtless. And so I figured why not share that with my friends?” Miranda laughed while talking to the outlet. “I creep on him doing all kinds of things: mowing, laundry, dishes. So whenever the next promo comes around, I’m sure I’ll have a video!”

The new song will mark Miranda’s first solo single in 15 months and she calls the sure-to-be-hit a “classic me” jam. “Brendan said he’s happy for me and whatever it takes to get my song out there,” she said of her husband of six months and his support of the single. “Having time off to write was great,” she continued. “I got to live some life for a little bit, which helps, but I’m definitely really excited to have new music to play on the road.” The song is the first listen from Miranda’s upcoming album, which is due to drop later this year.

The Pistol Annie’s singer said the song talks about moments that “every girl has been through.” “Staining something important or calling someone you shouldn’t, all of it. There’s little things in life that you do that you go, ‘Ah, I probably shouldn’t have done that,’ and it’s fine. Everybody gets past it,” she explained. That’s definitely true! Make sure to listen to “It All Comes Out In The Wash!”