‘Power, Influence & Hip Hop’ Doc: Mariah Carey Reveals How Jermaine Dupri Helped Save Her Career

Mariah Carey opens up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new ‘Power, Influence & Hip Hop’ doc about wanting to work with Jermaine Dupri after people started ‘doubting’ her talents.

“On The Emancipation of Mimi, I wanted to work with Jermaine [Dupri] because a lot of people were doubting my ability to rise above, like, stuff had gone on in my career and in my life, like the Glitter debacle which almost ruined my life,” Mariah Carey, 49, admits in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def. “Many people had written me off and didn’t believe that I could come back.” The biggest song on The Emancipation of Mimi album was “We Belong Together,” which Mariah and Jermaine worked on together.

“‘We Belong Together'” was a phenomenon,” the singer says in the preview. “It brought me back from a place where people didn’t think I could come back from.” Mariah and Jermaine make one heck of a team, that’s for sure. “We Belong Together” won Grammys for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance and Best R&B Song.

Since The Emancipation of Mimi in 2005, Mariah has released 5 more albums, including a Christmas album. She’s become a music icon. Mariah and Jermaine continue to work together. Most recently, Jermaine promised her 2017 song “I Don’t.'”

The amazing career of hip hop mogul Jermaine Dupri is explored in Power, Influence and Hip-Hop: The Remarkable Rise of So So Def, which debuts July 18 at 10 p.m. ET on WE tv. The documentary special features never-before-seen archival footage and original interviews with Dupri’s contemporaries including Usher, Snoop Dogg, Will.I.Am, Da Brat, Bow Wow, Nelly, and Mariah. The one-hour documentary will uncover unique stories that make up the history of So So Def, one of the very few black-owned labels, from its humble beginnings to multi-platinum success and stardom.