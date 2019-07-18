Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Fan Who Says She ‘Hates’ Tristan Thompson: He Helped Create ‘Angel’ True

Khloe Kardashian set the record straight on her feelings toward the father of her child, Tristan Thompson. She chimed in after a fan claimed she ‘hates’ him.

Khloe Kardashian doesn’t have room in her life for animosity, even for someone who did her wrong. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star revealed she doesn’t hate Tristan Thompson after a fan claimed otherwise. Instagram user freakymarko2 shared a screenshot of his own tweet that compared an image of Tristan to his and Khloe’s daughter True Thompson. The photos were accompanied by the message, “I know Khloe hates Tristan but Baby True starting to look just like him.”

Khloe, being the Internet sleuth that she is, caught wind of the message and immediately responded. “Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel? People make mistakes but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money bag] to hate any individual,” she wrote.

The Revenge Body star also addressed the appearance of her child, pointing out that she’s always resembled the NBA player and that there isn’t anything wrong with that. “Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!” Khloe said.

Having Khloe come for you on social media likely isn’t a pleasant experience, but the fan replied back, agreeing that True is a top priority in the mom of one’s life. “I heard that,” the user wrote. “Just focus on you and True and forget that Dog Tristan because the only thing he’s doing is making you look dumb in front of the whole world. Baby True is everything.”

The adorable 1-year-old has been the center of Khloe’s world ever since her birth. She even made a cameo in Khloe’s beauty tutorial for Vogue on July 17. In the clip, the mother-daughter duo cuddle before the reality star shows how to do her makeup routine – which she’s had to alter to care for her daughter. “I had to learn how to do makeup really quickly and not do too many wet things, because then once it’s wet and I have to run after her, it’s gonna set really weird and then I’m gonna look super blotchy,” Khloe explained. Here’s to more cute moments between Koko and baby True!