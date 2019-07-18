Kenya Moore shared new pics and vids of Brooklyn after her daughter had a trip to the Emergency Room last night.

We’re glad everything is okay! Kenya Moore, 48, shared a video on her Instagram showing a video of a smiley and giggly Brooklyn playing with a friend on a toy, after Kenya revealed her baby daughter, eight months, went to the emergency room last night.

“[Brooklyn] is something else,” Kenya captioned her video she posted today. “She is truly a light and loves everyone. We are so blessed to have her in our lives. Last night she was in the ER room and today she smiling, happy and back to her normal self what a blessing. I thank God every morning for her.”

The mother’s co-star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Cynthia Bailey, 52, commented, “I was worried about my baby! I am so happy that she’s back to her beautiful, sweet adorable happy self.”

Kenya also shared more footage of Brooklyn from today, with her baby daughter smiling brightly in a pink dress at home, and looking at her mother while she played, as well. “I wasn’t feeling well so mommy took me to ER last night,” Kenya wrote on her baby’s Instagram account. “I’m feeling much better today and mommy took me to a new class. Ask her why she didn’t change me.”

We hope everything is okay – Brooklyn appeared to be in good health as she played in her class.