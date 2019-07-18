Kelly Ripa Gushes Over Pic Of Sexy Husband Mark Consuelos On Their Honeymoon: ‘Daddy’

Kelly Ripa did the opposite of the FaceApp challenge and shared an old relic of Mark Consuelos from 1996, the year she and her new groom had a romantic rendezvous in Capri!

Kelly Ripa, 48, threw it back to where her 23-year marriage with Mark Consuelos, 48, began: Capri, Italy. The talk show host shared a memento from their honeymoon in 1996, which the lovers embarked on just one year after they eloped in Las Vegas (and that was just one year after meeting on the set of All My Children, FYI). “#Tbt 1996 Capri. This is NOT the reverse of the old age app it’s [Mark] on our honeymoon 🇮🇹♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️,” Kelly captioned a photo of Mark against a picturesque backdrop, who was only 23 in the photo! Poking fun at her husband’s youth, she tossed in the hashtags #babyface and #daddy.

Mark returned the Instagram PDA, as he commented, “love u ♥️♥️♥️♥️.” And, like Kelly, he had to make fun of himself as well by commenting, “Rocking that netted shirt.” Yes, Mark was wearing a mesh polo shirt on his honeymoon, which just goes to show how long he and Kelly have really been married for. But Lisa Rinna wasn’t paying attention to Mark’s ’90s fashion, because she commented, “BABY 🔥 DADDY.”

Kelly’s just being nostalgic, because she actually celebrated her 23rd wedding anniversary with Mark on May 1. For their 22nd anniversary, however, Mark revealed juicy info about that long-ago honeymoon! The Riverdale star and his new bride got banned from a hotel in Capri, and are still on the establishment’s blacklist to to this day, which he shared in a set of throwback photos from their trip.

Speaking of throwbacks, Mark recently recreated a photo from 2011 with his and Kelly’s three kids Michael, 22, Lola, 18, and Joaquin, 16, during a family trip to the south of France in June. While on vacation, Kelly made sure to snap a photo of Mark taking a shirtless dip in European waters, but had to clap back at a troll who tried to suggest her beau was neglecting family time!