Jordyn Woods Poses In Metallic, Silver Swimsuit On Set Of Rick Ross’ New Music Video — See Pic

Jordyn Woods looked absolutely gorgeous while on set for Rick Ross’ latest music video.

Jordyn Woods, 21, may have lost her best friend Kylie Jenner, 21, but now she’s starring in music videos! The Instagram influencer was seen in Miami rocking a silver bathing suit and curly, long hair for Rick Ross’ latest music video for “Big Tyme,” which will be released on August 9. She also posted pics of herself in the outfit to Instagram, while sitting on a boat, looking stunning.

Jordyn also shared a video of herself on Instagram posing in a black strapless dress with a thigh-high leg slit. “This was a moment for me because Ross was my dads fav so I had to do it,” she captioned the post. “Happy to be apart [sic] of this.”

Jordyn is clearly focusing on her career at the moment, following the fallout after Tristan Thompson, 28, kissed her in February, causing her to lose her close friendship with the Kardashians and Jenners. Jordyn was missing from Kylie’s huge getaway vacation trip last weekend, which was in Turks & Caicos with her closest friends. While Jordyn doesn’t have Kylie as her best friend anymore, she still has the Smiths – Jordyn was spotted in Jaden Smith’s birthday vlog, posted by his dad Will’s YouTube channel last week.

Also remaining friends with Jordyn through the drama? Jaden’s little sis, Willow. “Willow doesn’t do drama, so she has stayed way far out of the entire situation,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife.

“She loves Jordyn, but she’s not interested in taking sides and she never did,” the source continued. “Plus Kylie and Jordyn have both made it clear to all of their mutual friends that no one has to pick sides. Many of Kylie’s close friends still talk to Jordyn and they have her blessing and it’s the same the other way around.”

We can’t wait to see Jordyn in the music video – she already looks the part, for sure!