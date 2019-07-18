Jenelle Evans’ Son Kaiser Poses With New Puppy 2 Months After David Eason Shot Family Dog

David Eason shot and killed Jenelle Evans’ dog Nugget just months ago, but the disgraced MTV stars have adopted two new puppies and fans aren’t happy about it!

It’s been less than three months since David Eason took accountability for killing Jenelle Evans‘ beloved French bulldog Nugget on May 1. But the disgraced former reality star picked up two new pups and has been flooding her social media with photos of the adorable dogs. Jenelle took to Instagram on July 18 to celebrate the first day of school for her son Kaiser, 5, and David’s daughter Maryssa, 11. “#FirstDayOfSchool 📚🎉💗 These kiddos are getting so big, so fast! #BittersweetMoments #Motivated #SchoolDays,” she captioned an adorable series of photos of the kids.

But fans were quick to express their concern after noticing a precious puppy standing next to Kaiser in one of the images. Followers slammed Jenelle and David after adopting another dog after the murder of Nugget. “Poor dogs 😥,” one person replied. Another added, “I don’t understand how anyone could let them have a dog knowing the history, this world is crazy!” While another mirrored the sentiment and said, “My thoughts exactly. Wtf lets them get a dog??? You would have to live under a rock to not know their history.” One follower pointed out on Maryssa’s photo stating she would like to a vet when she grows up and replied, “Wow the irony of Marissa wanting to be a vet…”

As we reported earlier, Jenelle debuted two new puppies named Buddy and Junior on her YouTube channel on July 14. David was behind the camera as he introduced the two new Anatolian Shepherds, who he said will be used to protect the livestock on the family‘s North Carolina farm, which they call, “The Land.”

Back in May, David seemed to confirm the news that he had shot and killed Nugget in a social media post, in which he claimed to have committed the act after she nipped their two-year-old daughter, Ensley, in the face. Jenelle later reported the incident to the police, who opened an investigation with CPS. The incident led to her being fired from MTV’s Teen Mom 2, and temporarily losing custody of Ensley, Kaiser and Maryssa.