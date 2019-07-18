Jenelle Evans’ Ex-Husband Courtland Rogers Arrested In North Carolina For Felony Probation Violation

Courtland Keith Rogers, who was married to Jenelle Evans for two years, was arrested for violating his felony probation, according to a new report.

Jenelle Evans, 27, can’t seem to catch a break. The Teen Mom 2 star’s ex-husband, Courtland Keith Rogers, was arrested yesterday in Leland, North Carolina, due to a felony probation violation, TMZ reported. While his exact reasoning for violation remains unclear, the report claimed it could have been related to his April 2018 drug charges. Courtland is in Brunswick County Jail with a $10,000 bond.

Jenelle and Courtland had a rocky marriage in their short-lived romance, with Jenelle allegedly being physically abused by Courtland during their relationship. The reality television star and Courtland got engaged in Nov. 2012, and married only one month later. However, in Jan. 2013, they broke up, before getting arrested together in April 2013 due to an alleged heroin possession charge. Their divorce didn’t come until June 2014 – by that time, Jenelle had already moved on with Nathan Griffith, who she has son, Kaiser, 5, with.

Courtland’s most recent arrest was August 2018, when he allegedly assaulted a woman. Jenelle and Courtland are ancient history with another, but she now is dealing with her husband, David Eason, who killed her dog. David’s murder made Jenelle feel “closer” to her husband, she revealed in an Instagram Live. “We‘ve actually gotten a lot closer because of all of this,” Jenelle said. “I think going through a hardship has made us stronger as a couple and the fact that we made it through it as a couple.”

Additionally, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife what the couple has done to move on from this situation. “When the kids were taken, David and Jenelle were both in anger management and they both had psych evals,” the insider said. “They’re focusing on bettering themselves and working toward getting to be in a better place. The kids are starting school in two weeks so they’re looking forward to getting them all ready and will take more time to focus on their lives.”