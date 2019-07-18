‘Teen Mom’ Star Javi Marroquin & Fiancée Lauren Comeau Share Flirty Pics From Mexican Vacation

Javi Marroquin and Lauren Comeau are making us jealous with their gorgeous pics on their Tulum vacation!

Nothing like some fun in the sun! Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin, 26, and his fiancée Lauren Cameau are enjoying themselves while vacationing in Tulum and they are posting pictures to prove it! Javi took to his Instagram to share several pictures, including a collage of he and Lauren swimming in Cenotes, which are sinkholes! The pair posed by the blue water, and it wasn’t hard to see Lauren’s month-old engagement ring sparkling on her finger! The couple also posted pictures with a group of new friends they met while staying at the O’Tulum Hotel, which included model Erika Gray.

Javi continued to update his followers on his adventures with Lauren in Mexico, sharing another collage of the couple scuba diving! “Today we went scuba diving with panchito! (Alligator 🐊) one of the coolest things I’ve done thanks to @otulumhotel really showing us the #otulumlife,” he captioned several images of himself underwater. Lauren also shared an adorable picture of the couple posed under trees, gushing over her man! “Cheers to another day in paradise with you💛 // Today was spent scuba diving at an incredible cenote just two minutes away from @otulumhotel !” the new mama shared, as she looked better than ever in a blue striped bikini.

The couple, who had their first child together 8 months ago, named Eli, teased fans about the idea of having another baby while showing off their vacation fun. “What do y’all think we should name baby #2?” Lauren wrote on a video that showed the two exchanging kisses during a night swim. What happens in Mexico, stays in Mexico! Whatever happens, these two look more in love than ever!

Javi and Lauren have dated on and off since 2017, but the MTV star made things official by getting down on one knee on June 17th. “June 17th I asked my best friend to marry me. Our sleepless (mainly yours) nights… our endless laughs… and our countless jokes to each other now can be forever. Without you, our gym wouldn’t be possible. Without you we wouldn’t have a place to call home. Most importantly, without you, we wouldn’t be complete,” Javi announced on Instagram with a photo of the couple after he popped the question. “Thank you for being the greatest mom to Eli and now (soon to be) stepmom to Lincoln. I feared not finding someone that would love me and linc the way you do. Never have I questioned that with you. Thank you for everything you do for this family. I can’t believe I’m this lucky.”