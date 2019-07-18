Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, Looks Ageless In Tiny Green, String Bikini On Summer Vacay – See Pic

Jada Pinkett Smith looked absolutely amazing in her latest Instagram pic in a tiny bikini!

Jada Pinkett Smith, 47, shared a gorgeous photo of herself on Instagram today, looking absolutely thrilled while on a boat. Jada posed in a green string bikini and wore her hair in long braids. She faced the sun and closed her eyes as she smiled, and had her leaf-like bikini on full display. Jada sat on the wood floor of the boat and looked like she was having a blast!

“I’LL take that joyful hot girl summer thank you,” Jada captioned the post, referencing the Megan Thee Stallion “hot girl summer” meme going around the internet at the moment. Jada is currently on vacation with her family – husband Will, 50, son Jaden, 21, and daughter Willow, 18. Two days ago, Will shared a video on his Instagram, showing newly-arrived Jaden and his bright pink hair with neon yellow sunglasses. “I just want to be as comfortable and functional as possible,” Jaden said. Will replied, “Those are your functional glasses. Vacation is on now – Jaden is here.”

At another point in the video, Will showed the camera to Willow doing Jada’s hair. “You’re putting grease in Greece,” Will joked, earning an eye-roll from his daughter for the dad joke. Yesterday, Will posted a video of his son and daughter laying out on the boat. Will said that they “had to do something that trends,” to which Jaden laughed out loud, and Willow dropped her head in embarrassment at her dad.

A couple of days ago, Jada herself shared a stunning series of photos of her wearing a white one-shouldered wrap dress. She captioned the pic saying she was eating dinner in Italy with the fam on their Mediterranean-touring cruise! We hope the Smith family has a relaxing rest of their vacation, and we can’t wait to see more pics and videos from their time together!