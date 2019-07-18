‘It: Chapter 2’ Trailer: Pennywise Terrorizes Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy & More

The new trailer for ‘It: Chapter 2′ will chill you to your bones. The Losers’ Club vows to take down the terrifying clown after 27 years in this jaw-dropping new look at the sequel.

“For 27 years, I dreamt of you,” Pennywise says in the new trailer. “I craved you. I missed you.” The sequel takes place 27 years after the events of the first film. The Losers’ Club is all grown up now but the demons from their past are still very much alive. The Losers’ Club reunites in Derry to take down Pennywise for good. Pennywise isn’t going to make this easy for them, though. This is the fight of their lives. Jessica Chastain’s character, Beverly, is seen covered in bloody, while James McAvoy’s Bill tries to fight Pennywise in a scary fun house.

“We made an oath,” Mike reminds everyone. He’s right. They promised that if Pennywise ever came back, they would come back to Derry, too. Pennywise is killing again and he’s not going to stop. Bill, Ben, Bev, Richie, Eddie, and Mike have to stop Pennywise’s reign of terror. Pennywise is more terrifying than ever and he’s got new ways to exploit everyone’s fears.

The trailer was first unveiled at New Line Cinema’s third annual ScareDiego at San Diego Comic Con. HollywoodLife was at ScareDiego and saw the trailer, along with fans. The adult cast of the upcoming sequel and director Andy Muschietti also sat down with Conan O’Brien to talk about the film. ScareDiego also showcased clips from It: Chapter 2 exclusively for fans. The cast revealed that they each received personalized letters from the young actors who played their characters in the 2017 film. The letters by the younger cast were written to their future selves.

It: Chapter 2 is based on the second half of Stephen King’s best-selling novel, It. The movie will hit theaters on Sept. 6.