Why Cardi B ‘Doesn’t Care’ What Wendy Williams Thinks About Her ‘Couture’ Court Style

After Wendy Williams criticized Cardi B’s flashy court outfits, HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned that Cardi has her reasons for wearing the ensembles & feels incredibly ‘powerful’ in them.

Each and every time we’ve seen Cardi B, 26, arrive to court, she’s worn an eye-catching outfit with a sky-high price tag. Now, after Wendy Williams, 55, called the rapper out for not dressing “humble” enough in the courtroom, we’ve learned how the female MC feels about her remarks. “Cardi doesn’t care what Wendy or anyone else thinks about what she’s worn so far to court, she doesn’t waste time on the opinion of sheep and she doesn’t feel that anything she’s worn to court has been inappropriate,” a course close to the “Press” rapper tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a very good reason for wearing couture, it makes her feel powerful and that’s how she wants to feel in court. Cardi resents having to go to court over these BS charges so why not look her best,” the insider says. HollywoodLife has reached out to Cardi’s rep who did not have comment.

That being said, don’t go thinking these two have any beef. “Cardi has nothing against Wendy and although she appreciates her opinion,” a separate source told us. “Cardi will change for no one, ever, no matter what they have to say about her and her fashion choices. Cardi has worked hard for so long and doesn’t see anything wrong with showing off a little flare even if it’s for a court appearance. Cardi is confident she won’t see the inside of a jail cell and she doesn’t see the harm in wearing couture ensembles while having to make these repeated court appearances. So, don’t expect to see Cardi toning it down anytime soon.”

It was on July 16 that the always honest television host made the remarks about Cardi’s scantily clad way of dressing for court. “There’s two things you fear in my opinion — death and court,” Wendy told her audience that day. “I love Cardi, don’t take this the wrong way, but this is [a message] for everybody going to court: You have to have a certain amount of humble respect for why you’re there,” she said. “This is a very wealthy woman, and she’s got very lovely breasts, but there’s a time and a place to show them, but I wouldn’t wear this to court… You don’t carry a multi-thousand dollar bag… She’s too couture for court and the Birkin bag, you don’t carry that to court. Cardi don’t hate me, I’m just talking my truth, I do it everyday,” she added.

Wendy wasn’t the only one to voice her opinions on Cardi’s flashy outfits, which have included a $4,790 fitted Salvatore Ferragamo pantsuit as well as a $1,100 Christian Siriano ensemble on another occasion. Joseph Tacopina, the defense lawyer of Jade and Baddie Gi, who are suing Cardi, shared his two cents. “Cardi treats her trips to the courthouse like a runway show,” he told the New York Post. “Here’s a woman who got indicted by a grand jury with felony charges, and appears to only be concerned about what she’s wearing,” the celebrity defense attorney said. “There’s going to be a ‘Come to Jesus’ moment with her, because it’s not consistent with someone who’s taking this seriously.” While Cardi has defended her lavish fashion choices, it appears she could ultimately care less about those criticizing her style game.