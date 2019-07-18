Cardi B Posts Sweet Clip Of Kulture, 1, Riding In Toy Rolls-Royce In Cutest Video Yet: She’s On Her Way

Cardi B is always sharing adorable pics of her little girl Kulture and her latest – a clip of the 1-year-old driving a toddler-sized car – is a doozy.

Cardi B, 26, is proving that her daughter Kulture, 1, is too cute for words with a new clip of the toddler making big money moves in a toy Rolls-Royce. The little girl – who celebrated her first birthday on July 10 – looked adorable in a mini pink, luxury car. Cardi posted the brief clip on Instagram on July 18, adding the caption, “On my way to withdrawal [sic] money out my mommy’s bank account. My auntie Henny bought me this car 💁🏽‍♀️.” As fans of the “Bodak Yellow” star know, “Henny” is Cardi’s sister, Hennessy Carolina, 23. If the footage of Kulture living her best life in the toy car wasn’t cute enough, she did it with a pacifier in her mouth, while wearing a matching pink sun hat and rocking some serious bling – dazzling earrings and bracelets on each wrist.

Cardi’s fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet clip. That includes celebs. Cardi’s former Love & Hip Hop: New York castmate Remy Ma jumped in to comment, writing, “The side leannnnn [sic] tho 😂.” Tiny Harris was equally impressed, writing, “She sitting so cool 🙌🏽😻.” Meanwhile comedian, Vena E. wrote, “❤️❤️❤️❤️ COME PICK ME UP GIRL!”

Kulture has been showered with gifts to honor her first year on the planet. That includes bedazzled ballet pumps and a custom-made necklace, which cost Cardi B and her husband Offset, 27, $100,000, according to a TMZ report.

Offset loves to share cute pics and video of Kulture on Instagram too. On July 15 he posted snaps from the New York bash, which featured a petting zoo. The day before the tot turned 1-years-old he shared a photo of Kulture wearing a onesie and a matching cream tutu. The message on her shirt read, “50% Kiari. 50% Cardi. 100% Kulture.” (Offset’s real name is Kiari Cephus.) He captioned the photo, “YOU ARE SO PERFECT LOVE YOU KK. HAPPY 1st BDAY I LOVE YOU 😘.”