Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes Go Public Again As A Couple Affectionately Holding Hands

Once again, Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes have taken their romance public! The two musicians held hands in Los Angeles on July 17 for all to see.



Camila Cabello, 22, and Shawn Mendes, 20, are no longer trying to hide their romance! The pair held hands for the world to see as they stepped out in Los Angeles on July 17. While the pair have remained hush hush about their romance, they proudly flaunted PDA that day while strolling down the sunny streets together. Fans who spotted them couldn’t help but snap a few pics which YOU CAN SEE HERE! Reporter Marianna Sotomayor was one of the passerbys who caught a glimpse of the pair and shared her experience on Twitter. “You KNOW you’re in LA when you’re listening to “Señorita” in the car and out of the corner of your eye see a girl who looks just like Camila Cabello run and hug a guy who you then realize is…Shawn Mendes. Not even exaggerating. This happened,” she wrote in a post.

This isn’t the first time they’ve gotten flirty in public though. The musicians were seen kissing tenderly in San Francisco, California on July 12. The two snuggled up in the new video, with Shawn lovingly placing his arm around the former Fifth Harmony star, and leaning in for a smooch. So sweet!

It’s very possible we’ll be seeing more romantic snaps from this pair very soon. “Camila and Shawn’s feelings for one another are very, very real. There’s always been an attraction there, but it wasn’t until she was single that they could explore that,” a source close to both tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Having said that, she is very newly single so she’s not in a rush to put a label on anything. They’re having fun right now and enjoying summer together,” our insider continues. Camila and her ex- boyfriend Matthew Hussey, 32, broke up in June.

Camila recently opened up about her close relationship with Shawn in an interview, where she gushed over how “precious” their bond is. “I’ve never had a lot of friends. I’ve always just had a few people in my life that I trust. I feel like it’s so rare to meet someone in this industry and find a person of that quality, and I feel like Shawn is that person for me,” the “Havana” singer said of Shawn in an interview with Clash, published on June 19. “I just trust him, and no matter the level of intensity that he has around his career or I have, he is just normal, and that is so rare and precious to find in this industry,” Camila continued, explaining, “To be able to hang out with someone and you don’t really care that they’re Shawn Mendes, you know what I mean? You’re just people, and that is definitely something that is rare.”

Camila and Shawn sparked romance rumors after the steamy music video for “Senorita” dropped — you know, the one where they lock lips in multiple scenes. The singers only fueled the buzz when they stepped out on multiple PDA-filled occasions soon after and are clearly not trying to keep this under wraps any longer!