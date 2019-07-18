Britney Spears busted a move with her hunky boyfriend on July 17 while wearing a tiny string bikini. The happy couple looked incredible & they shared the sweet moment on Instagram for fans to see.



She’s a dancing queen! Britney Spears, 37, showed off her flawless dance moves in a new video with her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, 25. The pop star was looking red hot in a snakeskin bikini as she twirled around with the help of her frequent dance partner. The songstress is never afraid to bust a move with her beau and they looked picture perfect in their most recent video! Brit shared the adorable clip to her Instagram page, and it also included two selfie shots she took with Sam. With her hunky boyfriend going shirtless in both photos, the couple set the internet on fire! “What a fun summer,” the Princess of Pop captioned her post, along with a bikini emoji.

The footage appeared to be taken by the pool at Brit’s Thousand Oaks mansion in California. Both Sam and his lady were looking SO fit as they showed off their dance moves. Her tummy looked toned and flat as she twirled and Sam showed off his signature rock hard abs. Given that the couple are constantly working out together, it’s no wonder they look so damn good in their swimsuits.

This was hardly the first time we’ve seen the couple bring their dance moves to the internet. The pair busted a move together before Brit’s August 2018 show in Brussels and documented the backstage moment for all to see. In the sweet clip, Brit blasted “Despacito” and sexily moved her hips to the track. Sam danced with her for a few moments, but then stopped to pull his lady in for a kiss. “Samasghari came to visit me in Belgium, so we danced before my show! What a perfect night,” Britney gushed at the time.

Brit’s personal trainer beau even uploaded the video to his own account and cracked a joke. What she makes me do 🙄😂😍 @britneyspears,” he wrote alongside the clip. Watch the happy pair dance it out, above!