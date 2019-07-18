Breaking News
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk Agree To Co-Parent Their Daughter In The Same City: Custody Agreement

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have already agreed how they’ll handle the custody of their two-year-old child, Lea, less than two months after their breakup.

Irina Shayk, 33, and Bradley Cooper, 44, announced their breakup at the beginning of June, and have already agreed upon how they’ll handle the custody of their two-year-old daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper. The couple has agreed to live in the same area and split custody 50-50, according to TMZ. Irina and Bradley decided to forgo settling custody in a courthouse, and have instead simply agreed to terms themselves.

The model and actor will both live in New York City, and Lea’s custody will change with her parents’ busy schedules. Bradley was spotted with daughter Lea in the Pacific Palisades in Los Angeles a little more than a week after their split announcement, joined by Lea’s nanny, as well. Irina has been seen many times with Lea, and has brought along friend Alec Maxwell on an NYC park outing with her daughter, too.

Irina and Bradley began dating in 2015, and they were a pretty private couple. Their daughter, Lea, was born in 2017. Rumors swirled amid his A Star Is Born press tour that he was involved with co-star Lady Gaga, 33, but the two adamantly denied it, and Irina seemed fine with Bradley’s close friendship with Gaga, as well. While people speculated that sparks flew between Alec and Irina at the park, Alec has a longterm boyfriend, and Irina seems to be focusing on her career and daughter at the moment.

We’re happy that Irina and Bradley were able to resolve their daughter’s custody arrangement in a mature and thoughtful manner, and we hope the two can remain on good terms as they continue to co-parent in the future!