Angelina Jolie All Smiles With Look-Alike Daughter Vivienne, 11, In Matching White Looks

Angelina Jolie and her 11-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, don’t just look alike — they dress alike, too! The mom and daughter were spotted both wearing white on a trip to the pet store.

How sweet is this? Angelina Jolie and her 11-year-old daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, had a girls’ day out on July 17, and they made a special friend: a bunny! The mom and daughter duo were spotted looking over the moon as they brought a small carrier and pet supplies out of a PetCo in Los Angeles. They then returned to the store, and Vivienne walked out, clutching the darling rabbit in her arms. We all know by now that Angelina and Vivienne are pretty much clones. Vivienne has the same facial features as her famous mom, although she got dad Brad Pitt’s blonde hair. She’s such a cutie! For their outing to the pet store, Angelina and Vivienne made their similarities even more apparent by both wearing white — Angelina in a flowing, white dress and Vivienne in a graphic tee. See the new pics of Angelina and Vivienne looking totally alike HERE.

Outings like this must be bittersweet for Angelina. Her six kids are reportedly spending a lengthy amount of time with their father, Brad Pitt, this summer, according to a report from The Sun. So, she’s definitely soaking up as much time as she can get with them. Angelina has a busy summer filming her new movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead, so her ex-husband is stepping up to the plate to take care of their brood. This is a huge step for the family. “This is a massive step for them and the children, who have only had limited time with Brad since the breakup,” a source told the publication. “It feels like a really positive move all around, and Brad is over the moon” He’s even inviting his parents to stay with them at his LA mansion so they can visit with their grandkids.