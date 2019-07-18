Andy Cohen Reveals Why ‘RHOBH’ Will Definitely ‘Survive’ Without Lisa Vanderpump

Andy Cohen laid out two examples to prove why ‘RHOBH’ will still make for great television without Lisa Vanderpump. Wendy Williams chimed in with her own opinion about the show’s future as they chatted on her show!

Andy Cohen, 51, had to address the inevitable while stopping by The Wendy Williams Show on July 18: the future of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Even though Lisa Vanderpump, 58, left the show ahead of the Season 9 reunion, the mood was light, thanks to Andy’s optimism and the occasion — it was Wendy’s 55th birthday! The birthday girl was the first to bring up LVP, saying that she believed the show “could survive” without the longtime star. “I think Camille [Grammer] is doing a fine job of being messy,” Wendy added, hinting that the Bravo show will find drama from new sources!

Andy, meanwhile, gave his own reasons as to why RHOBH will power on just fine. “We will miss Lisa Vanderpump. I love Lisa Vanderpump. But the great thing about the Housewives is, it is an ensemble show,” the talk show host told Wendy, adding, “We have a group of all-stars in Beverly Hills.” And he had proof to back up those words.

“You know, New York survived when Bethenny [Frankel] left for a little bit. Atlanta survived when NeNe [Leakes] left for a bit,” Andy continued. “So people come and go, and I hope that Lisa comes back at some point.” Andy went into even further detail about the show’s future in an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, before appearing on Wendy’s show!

“I think [the show will] go in new directions,” the new father told us, and later added that he’s “excited to see where it goes.” Although Andy told Wendy that he hopes to see Lisa make her return to RHOBH, the Bravo king admitted to HollywoodLife that he doesn’t expect the restaurateur to “be back at any time soon.”