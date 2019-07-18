Amy Duggar King is bumping along nicely as she’s in the homestretch with her first pregnancy. She’s showing off her growing belly in a bikini while on her babymoon.

Unlike her famous cousins, Amy Duggar King didn’t immediately start a family immediately after marrying husband Dillon King in 2015. But now the 32-year-old is just a few months away from becoming a first-time mom and is having a ball showing off her baby bump. as her pregnancy moves along. The couple left their Nashville home for a babymoon in Panama City Beach, FL and Amy donned a bikini to show off her growing belly. In a July 18 Instagram pic, she’s seen kneeling in the surf belly cupping with “Hello 3rd trimester written on it while she joked in the caption “Goodbye feet.”

While Amy’s a devout Christian believer like her 19 Duggar cousins, she always been a little more daring that the rest of the highly chaste and deeply religious family led by her aunt and uncle Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar. She showed off plenty of skin in her two piece, with a plunging black top and black floral and red bottoms In an IG story wearing the same swimsuit she noted she is “28 weeks today,” meaning she’s seven months along.

The former 19 Kids and Counting occasional star’s hair was wet from her drip in the warm, green Gulf of Mexico water. Later in the day she’d end up soaked again, but that was thanks to a giant bathtub in the couple’s hotel room. After a dinner out where Amy wore an adorable black and floral patterned maxi-dress, she shared an IG bathroom story selfie next to the massive granite tub and wrote “Where I’ll be the rest of the night.” Sounds just perfect for a relaxing babymoon!

Amy and Dillon announced on April 21 that they were finally starting a family of their own. “We are completely speechless, overly excited and ready for the next chapter as new parents,” the TLC stars told People, adding that their baby is due in Oct. 2019. “The learning curve of being a new father is kind of terrifying, but at the same time equally astonishing,” Dillon said. Amy revealed, “I’m over the moon about becoming a momma! I just can’t hardly wait,” and said that “Baby King” isn’t a “fan of chicken,” so she was desperately missing her beloved Chik-fil-A. Only three more months to go now!