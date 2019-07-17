Vicki Gunvalson Working On Secret Project With Tamra & Shannon After ‘RHOC’ Demotion

Vicki Gunvalson is turning her disappointment in getting demoted from ‘RHOC’ into action by taking on an opportunity with co-stars Tamra Judge and Shannon Beador.

Real Housewives of Orange County may have demoted Vicki Gunvalson, 57, but she’s not letting it get her down! The Bravo star is using the demotion as a chance to be a part of a new project with none other than her co-stars Tamra Judge, 51, and Shannon Beador, 55. Word has it, the project, which a source confirmed to us, may be a brand new show that Vicki herself confirmed online a few days ago.

“Vicki took the news really hard when she found out she was getting demoted from RHOC,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has been a staple on the show since its inception and couldn’t believe she wouldn’t be a part of it in the same way she has been for the past several years. Vicki has always spent a ton of time with Shannon and Tamra, and at one point they came up with an idea to work on a project together. Nothing has been finalized but it’s definitely something they’re interested in and would love to do. It won’t be the same for them not being together on RHOC like before, but this is a way to bridge that gap and still work together.”

Vicki confirmed a new show with Tamra and Shannon in a comment she left for a fan on Instagram on July 14, after she posted a video that showed Tamra walking up to her and Shannon and waking them up after a sound sleep. It appeared to be an outake from the RHOC cast trip to Arizona’s Miraval Resort, which took place in Mar. 2019. “So funny. Part 1 of @tamrajudge videoing @shannonbeador and I after a late night #tresamigas #rhoc ‘wake up a**holes’ 😂,” Vicki captioned the post before the fan left the comment, “I am laughing so hard. You three need your own show together. Like for real!” That’s when Vicki responded with, “Yep! Working on it.”

Although our source didn’t confirm whether or not the secret project was indeed a new show, we can’t help but match the info with Vicki’s response and come to some hopeful conclusions! News of Vicki’s demotion from RHOC made headlines earlier this month after a trailer for the upcoming new season referred to her as a “friend” instead of a full-time housewife. A different source at the time EXCLUSIVELY told us she was “sad and disappointed” that she wouldn’t be a big part of the show anymore and even felt “a bit offended”.