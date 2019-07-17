Clint and Meagan go off on each other when Clint accuses Meagan of being a ‘jersey chaser’ in this intense EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 18 episode of ‘The Real World.’

Who knew that one car ride could be filled with so much drama? Clint and Meagan face off in this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the all-new episode of The Real World, and it all starts when Clint yells, “Why are you such a f**king jersey chaser?” Meagan is offended by the question. “I’m a sports reporter,” she says in the preview. This is my job to make those kind of connections.”

She denies that she’s a jersey chaser, but Clint just can’t let it go. “I hate that sh*t,” Clint continues. Fellow cast member Yasmin has her thoughts about why Clint is lashing out. “I think Clint is pissed because he’s insecure about everything and he’s scared of Tovah doing the same thing also,” Yasmin says.

Arley gives Meagan kudos for not letting Clint walk all over her in the heat of the moment. “I’m very proud of Meagan for standing up for herself,” Arley admits. “No man should ever talk to a woman like that.” You got that right, Arley. Meagan doesn’t let Clint have the last word either. “I’m a f**king virgin!” she screams in the car in front of everyone.

The description for episode 6 of The Real World reads: “A vicious allegation by Clint threatens Meagan’s good reputation and leads to a major battle in the house. The father of Arely’s child makes a serious threat that forces her to seek legal advice.” MTV’s The Real World airs new episodes on Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Facebook Watch. Prior to the full episode drop, The Real World’s Facebook page reveals multiple sneak peek scenes Monday through Wednesday and through Facebook Stories.