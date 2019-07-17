The first look at Taylor Swift in ‘Cats’ is finally here! A new video dropped showing the cast in rehearsals, and it featured an adorable moment between Taylor and Idris Elba!

A first look at Taylor Swift, 29, in the upcoming movie Cats was just released, and we saw Tay practice her dance moves with others, including the one and only Idris Elba, 46! “We got to update it in ways that are so, so great,” Taylor said about the movie adaption of the musical in the three-and-a-half minute clip.

“I came right off a stadium tour [for 2017 album reputation] and went right into rehearsals,” she continued. Idris then said that he was about to practice his “big number,” and the video panned to Idris twirling Taylor in a dance number. The two looked like total pros during the rehearsal – we know they’ll knock it out of the park once we see the full movie, for sure!

Taylor also spoke about her first memories of performance – and she immediately thought of Pennsylvania, where she grew up before moving to Nashville, Tennessee. “My favorite thing was getting to be theatrical, to tell a story, and I’ve always brought that sort of narrative element to my live shows,” Taylor said. “This musical is timeless.”

The movie musical features an all-star cast, with Taylor (Bombalurina), Idris (Macavity), Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), Ian McKellen (Gus the Theatre Cat), Judi Dench (Deuteronomy), Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger), James Corden (Bustopher Jones), and more!

Jennifer spoke about how she “grew up singing in the church,” and that was how she found her love for performing. Jason reminisced on trying to do the “moonwalk” as a kid. Judi, in her interview in the clip, remembered how she was cast in the original London production of Cats, and had to back out due to an injury.

“Directing Cats is like directing a group of world-class athletes,” director Tom Hooper said. The trailer for the movie will drop this Friday, July 19. The movie will be released on Dec. 20, 2019, just in time for the holiday season. It is based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit Broadway show. We can’t wait to see it!