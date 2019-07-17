Scooter Braun Seemingly Jokes About His Feud With Taylor Swift: It’s ‘Taken A Toll’ On Me

Just by looking at Scooter Braun’s forehead, you can see how the ‘last couple of weeks’ has treated the music manager after Taylor Swift said she was ‘sad and grossed out’ that he acquired rights to her entire music catalog.

Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber’s music manager joked that the “last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on [him] ,” along with a smiley emoji, under an age-advanced photo of himself on July 16. While it’s unclear if Scooter turned himself into a grandpa to poke fun at the drama between him and Taylor Swift, 29, what did happen in the last two weeks was a major purchase that outraged the pop star. Scooter bought Tay’s former label, Big Machine Label Group, therefore Scooter Braun , 38, is looking a little rough around the edges — well, thanks to the power of face editing.andmusic manager joked that the “last couple of weeks have really taken a toll on [him] ,” along with a smiley emoji, under an age-advanced photo of himself on July 16. While it’s unclear if Scooter turned himself into a grandpa to poke fun at the drama between him and, 29, what did happen in the last two weeks was a major purchase that outraged the pop star. Scooter bought Tay’s former label, Big Machine Label Group, therefore acquiring rights to her entire music catalog under the label (that’s her first six albums, all the way up to 2017’s Reputation, before Taylor moved on to Universal Music Group in late 2018).

In response to the reported $300 million sale, Taylor took to Tumblr to write that she’s “sad and grossed” out, as she didn’t realize Scooter would be the purchaser. “All I could think about was the incessant, manipulative bullying I’ve received at his hands for years,” Taylor wrote in a Tumblr post on June 30, adding, “Now Scooter has stripped me of my life’s work, that I wasn’t given an opportunity to buy. Essentially, my musical legacy is about to lie in the hands of someone who tried to dismantle it.”

Kelly Clarkson, Halsey, Brendon Urie, Cara Delevingne, Alessia Cara, Martha Hunt and more have taken Taylor’s side in this music business drama. But the hate didn’t get to Scooter’s head. On July 5, a fan wrote under The Swifties have fiercely come after Scooter online, and celebrities likeand more have taken Taylor’s side in this music business drama. But the hate didn’t get to Scooter’s head. On July 5, a fan wrote under one of Scooter’s photos , “Just ignore the trolls, just a daily reminder u are loved!” and the celebrity manager replied, “I’m good. Thanks.”

There was a lot less wrinkles in another photo that Scooter shared to his Instagram on July 16, which featured none other than Ariana! The “Sweetener” singer hasn’t fallen out with her longtime manager in the wake of the drama, and they posed for a photo together after Scooter delivered her first Grammy in person. “So grateful. thank you scoot. even though you ruined my joke about it coming in the mail. ☁️☁️☁️,” the pop star commented under Tuesday’s post.