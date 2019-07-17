Porsha Williams’ Baby, Pilar, Looks Adorable While Wearing Pink Headband In New Photo

Prepare for maximum cuteness! Porsha Williams shared the most precious pic of three-month-old daughter Pilar wearing a big bow. Aww!

Ugh, Pilar Jhena McKinley is so cute! Porsha Williams posted yet another adorable pic of her three-month-old daughter on Instagram, and this one featured the baby girl’s chubby cheeks and cute outfit. Pilar’s already the littlest fashionista in a pink headband with a bow, and a sweet onesie covered in bunnies and piglets and kitties, oh my. In the photo, posted July 16, Pilar is relaxing in her crib on top of the baby blanket given to Porsha at the hospital. The gorgeous little one looks like the perfect combination of her mama and her daddy, Dennis McKinley! And just look at those long eyelashes. We’re so in love.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star’s fans happened to agree. They flocked to the comments section on Porsha’s Instagram post, which was captioned, “Happy Tuesday superstars🤘🏾 From Pilar Jhena,” to gush about her darling girl. “She kinda looks like you here!! 😍😍😍😍 Love her lashes!!!” a loving fan wrote. Another chimed in with, “Them lashesssss is popppppin PJ”. Aww! Porsha’s sister, Lauren Williams, wrote of her niece, “So pretyyyyy”. Celebrities had a lot to say, too! Eudoxie Bridges posted tons of heart-eyed emojis. Terricka Cromartie commented, “Gorgeous 😍”. Orange is the New Black star Dascha Polanco wrote, “Bella 😍”, and Porsha’s The Real Housewives of Atlanta costar, Marlo Hampton, served up some heart emojis. These are all so sweet!

Porsha shares pics of her pride and joy nearly every day. RHOA fans have a new favorite, by the way. She revealed on July 15 that she had a playdate with RHOA frenemy Kenya Moore! As viewers of the Bravo show know, Kenya and Porsha used to hate each other with a passion. They even once got into a physical altercation at a RHOA reunion! But they’ve let bygones be bygones and reunited after both having daughters; Kenya has an eight-month-old baby girl, Brooklyn Daly.

We’re low-key obsessed with a video that Porsha recently posted of Pilar with pigtails, too. We’re eagerly awaiting her next post!