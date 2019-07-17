Kendall Jenner Refuses To Acknowledge Ben Simmons’ Sister’s Shady Comments: She’s ‘Tuning’ Her Out

Kendall Jenner knows that Ben Simmons’ sister shaded her, but frankly, she doesn’t care! The model isn’t paying attention to the brutal diss, we’ve learned exclusively.

Kendall Jenner‘s too blessed to be stressed. Yes, she saw what Ben Simmons‘ sister tweeted about her, but she doesn’t have time to be offended. She’s got her best life to live! As a source close to the supermodel told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Kendall is “tuning out” Liv Simmons‘ incendiary tweets and moving right along. ” Kendall isn’t concerned whatsoever with what Liv has to say,” the source said. “It’s irrelevant to her and she has no plans on responding at all. Kendall lives by the motto that what other people think of her is none of her business, and it has served her well.” Amen.

Liv seemingly subtweeted the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star on July 10, writing, “I just wouldn’t ever wanna be known for dating athletes. Like imagine working your way through a league. Not a team a LEAGUE! Oh f**k you guys I live under a tree #shadylife. I’d rather be crazy than be a hoe #facts.” Shots fired! Kendall has a history of dating NBA players. She and Ben, who plays for the Philadelphia 76ers, ended their relationship in May. She dated Detroit Pistons star Blake Griffin, 30, on and off through 2017 and 2018, and was linked to then-LA Lakers player Jordan Clarkson, 27, in 2016. The Daily Mail recently reported that Kendall and LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma, 23, are an item. However, a source close to Kendall told us EXCLUSIVELY that she’s single, and just friends with him.

A Twitter troll echoed Liv’s tweets on July 16, tweeting out a pic of five NBA players that they claim Kendall dated: Kyle, Jordan, Ben, Blake, and D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets. Kendall responded to the tweeter, writing, “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks.” She didn’t clarify who the two guys are, sadly. HollywoodLife reached out to Kendall Jenner’s rep for comment on this story, but did not hear back as of press time.