Katy Perry Gushes Over New, ‘Trusting’ Friendship With Taylor Swift Following Feud: I ‘Love’ Her Now

Katy Perry & Taylor Swift are no longer frenemies, they’re besties! After calling a truce, Katy revealed how they went about making amends & the strength of their friendship.

We never thought we’d see the day, but Taylor Swift, 29, and Katy Perry, 34, are friendship goals. In a new interview, Katy had nothing but incredible things to say about her newfound friend, who she recently reconciled with after years of feuding. Katy admitted that it was thanks to seeing Taylor out and about at parties that she had the chance to tell her she “loved” her. “I just went up to her and I was like, ‘Hey, you know, it’s been a long time, and I think we’ve grown up a little bit. And I just wanted to say I’m sorry, and that I’m really here for you, and that I love you and, you know, I hope that we can be friends in the future,’” Katy explained about reconnecting with the pop star while chatting with The Kyle & Jackie O Show. From there, the two singers began “talking a little bit” and started “trusting each other,” Katy recalled in the interview.

What really solidified their friendship though, was a cookie baking extravaganza at Tay’s house. “She invited me over to her house, and she made me some cookies. And she actually makes those cookies, and they’re actually so delicious. And I brought them home,” Katy added in the interview. The cutest part of all? Katy adores Taylor’s newest cat, Benjamin Button. “I said, ‘The only way I’m coming to your house is if I can hold your new cat,'” Katy recalled.

If there were any doubts on the strength of the two stars’ friendship, those worries all fell to the wayside when Taylor dropped her music video for “You Need To Calm Down” on June 17. Katy was one of many celebs to make a cameo in the clip, which closed by showing the two ladies hugging it out to prove that any drama between them is so over.

Between cookie baking, video shoots, and endearing interviews, it looks like this friendship is rock solid. “I realized how much we have in common,” the “Firework” singer was sure to add in her new interview. “And maybe there’s only five other people in the world that can have the same type of conversations and understand where we’re coming from, and that we should celebrate our commonality and our friendship and to be able to be there for each other,” she said.