Kandi Burruss Shares Rare Full Family Photo With Todd Tucker & All 3 Of Their Kids

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have the cutest blended family! The ‘RHOA’ star shared a sweet family photo with the couple’s 3-year-old son Ace, Kandi’s daughter, Riley and Todd’s daughter Kaela.

Family ties! Kandi Burruss took to Instagram to share a new photo of her family on July 16. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, 43, posted a snap with husband Todd Tucker and their three-year-old son Ace, along with the couple’s daughters from previous relationships — Kandi’s daughter, Riley, 16, and Todd’s daughter, Kaela, 23.

Fans of the reality star will know that Kandi shares Riley with her ex, Russell Spencer. The two welcomed their daughter in August of 2002. Kandi and Todd, who wed in April of 2014, welcomed son Ace in January 2016. And, Todd’s daughter Kaela lives with them in Atlanta.

“Family time is the best time!’, Kandi captioned the family photo. The Bravo star shared the post while she’s been in New York City co-hosting Strahan and Sara with Keke Palmer. The actress has been filling in for Sara Haines, who gave birth to her third child, a boy named Caleb Joseph, at the end of June. Meanwhile, Kandi’s been filling in for Michael Strahan, who is presumably on vacation, or on assignment elsewhere.

Kandi’s Strahan and Sara gig came at the right time since she’s been in New York much more these days. Her daughter, Riley just moved into an apartment in the big city after she landed an internship at a law firm. Kandi gushed over her Riley’s new job in a video on IG in mid June, writing, “My Baby Is Growing Up.”

The proud mother is soaking in all of the family time amid her busy work schedule. After she wrapped up her Welcome to the Dungeon Tour at the end of May, Kandi’s been hard at work on multiple projects — from her production work, to filming season 12 of RHOA, to her hosting gig, nothing can slow her down!