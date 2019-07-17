Kailyn Lowry showed off her gorgeous figure while on a beautiful sunset boat ride in Lahaina, Hawaii!

Kailyn Lowry, 27, seems to be having a fun time relaxing and living the life on vacation! The Teen Mom 2 star shared an Instagram on July 16, wearing a gorgeous two-piece blue bikini, which flaunted her tattoos on her arms. Kailyn smiled as she wore her hair in a high bun, and had on black aviator sunglasses to shield her eyes from the sun.

“Leah & I got a boat for the day. & when I tell you the kids were worn out… every single one of them fell asleep on the cruise back to the harbor,” Kailyn said in her Instagram caption from the post. “The best day! 😩😍🌅 @theluxrussell.” Kailyn has shared multiple photos from her Hawaii trip on Instagram, along with the adorable children who joined her on the trip.

As Kailyn seemingly has a great time in Hawaii, her happiness could be attributed in part to Jenelle Evans’ departure from the show, after Jenelle’s husband David Eason killed their dog. “Kailyn is beyond happy and relieved that Jenelle is out of the picture on Teen Mom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife soon after the incident in May. “Kailyn truly disliked being associated with Jenelle and David, especially after David made those homophobic remarks.”

“It was really stressful for Kailyn especially for having them around and she found such relief when the firing came down,” our source added. “Kailyn had hoped MTV would have fired Jenelle at the same time after she defended David, but is happy she finally got the axe from the show. It’s been a long time coming.”

“Kailyn feels Jenelle is not good energy for the show and the message they’re creating and Kailyn, Chelsea and Leah are all happy to see her gone as they have discussed it,” the insider concluded. “Briana doesn’t care either way about Jenelle’s departure. The entire cast feels for Jenelle’s kids and hopes they are OK as all of the kids have played together and know each other from being on the show for so many years. They all feel sad for them and are just hoping they’re OK.”