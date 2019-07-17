Joy-Anna Duggar Shares Sweet New Pic Of Son, 16 Mos., 2 Weeks After Miscarriage

Joy-Anna Duggar spread some happiness and cheer with a cute photo of her son, Gideon Martyn Forsyth, after announcing she had had a miscarriage a few weeks ago.

After Joy-Anna Duggar, 21, shared the heartbreaking news on July 3 that she and her husband Austin Forsyth, 25, suffered a miscarriage together the week prior, the mom shared a sweet photo of her and son Gideon Martyn Forsyth, 1, on Instagram yesterday. In the pic, Joy-Anna held her sweet sleeping child as he rested against his mother. He wore a red t-shirt and blue shorts, and it’s clear he’s growing a beautiful head of hair!

Joy-Anna shared a black-and-white photo on July 3, showing her and Austin in a hospital together mourning the loss of their 20-week-old child. “We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal,” Joy-Anna said about when they heard the news their child didn’t have a heartbeat. “It was a baby girl. Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time.”

“Yes, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord,” she continued. “We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again. We named her Annabell Elise. Annabell means ‘God has favored me,’ and Elise means ‘God satisfies.’ What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

Joy-Anna then asked for her followers to show support by praying for her and her family. “Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well,” she said. We hope Joy-Anna has all the support she needs to get through this difficult time with her family, and we wish her the best right now as she mourns the loss of her child.