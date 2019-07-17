Married life is still treating Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner well! The pair was photographed looking madly in love while sharing a kiss over lunch on their honeymoon on July 15.

It appears being madly in love works up an appetite. Newlyweds Sophie Turner, 23, and Joe Jonas continue to enjoy their honeymoon after tying their knot two weeks ago. While grabbing a bite to eat in Positano, Italy on July 15, a sudden wave of passion overtook them, as Joe was spotted planting a passionate kiss on the lips of the Game of Thrones star. Thankfully, the two were able to contain their fiery love enough to make it through the rest of their cocktails. During the rest of their meal, Joe was seen planting a kiss on Sophie’s hands, and she enjoyed herself an Italian espresso. Gotta keep the energy up when you’re making out with the love of your life, after all.

A day before their PDA-filled lunch date, Joe and Sophie were spotted getting hot and heavy after spending the day on a lavish yacht. Joe went shirtless while bathing in the sun and the sea, while Sophie wore a white one-piece. Once the two changed into dry clothes, they were spotted snuggling close together. Seeing an opportunity for yet another kiss, the DNCE singer placed his lips on Sophie’s cheek. So, is this what he meant by “Cake By The Ocean”?

“Sophie and Joe are having the time of their lives on their romantic honeymoon getaway,” an insider to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The two are relishing “in wedded bliss” since tying the knot on June 29. They’ve spent time together in France, the Maldives and in Italy. Judging by what the insider tells us, this vacation away from the rest of the world is precisely what the doctor ordered. “They have both been working so hard for so long and have been so focused on their careers that they really needed this time away to just enjoy married life.”

Since saying “I do” in front of a star-studded guest list, these two lovebirds can’t seem to keep their hands off each other. Does that mean these two have babies on the mind or just the baby-making? “[Sophie] wants to get a few more acting gigs before she starts a family,” a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, throwing a bucket of cold water on fans eager to see a bun in Sophie’s oven. As for Joe, the Jonas Brothers reunion tour runs until March 2020, so he’s got his own commitments to fulfill before he becomes a dad. Right now, they both are eager to just enjoy being married, and the insider says they think that “it would be really cool to start [a family] early next year.” Until then, guess Joe and Sophie will have to spend their days with passionate lunch dates full of wine and kisses.