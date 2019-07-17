Watch
Elizabeth Hurley's Son Damian, 17, Makes Modeling Debut & Looks Exactly As Gorgeous As His Mom

Political News Editor

Damian Hurley is the spitting image of his famous mom, Elizabeth, in this sexy new makeup ad! From his hair to his blue eyes, they’re practically identical!

Are we seeing double? Elizabeth Hurley‘s 17-year-old son, Damian Hurley, landed a major modeling gig, and it’s giving us serious Liz vibes. The teenager stars in a new ad for Pat McGrath Labs, called “Sublime Perfection: The System Skinterviews”, which shows himself looking exactly like his famous mom at the beginning of her career. It’s seriously uncanny! In the makeup line’s short film, Damian is called “skinspiring” as he poses and preens for the camera, his long hair teased to new heights. His look is simple — just a leather jacket and a white tee, but his beauty game is next level. Damian has gorgeous hair that’s beyond bouncy, and flawless skin. Unlike the other models in the ad, his glowy makeup is kept minimal, which showcases his gorgeous blue eyes. You can watch the full video above; Damian comes in around the 10 second mark!

Those baby blues, his impeccable bone structure, and pure confidence make him a dead ringer for the Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery actress. Elizabeth, of course, has starred in her share of makeup ads. Now 54, she made her modeling debut at the age of 29 as an Estée Lauder spokeswoman, in 1995. She was replaced by model Carolyn Murphy in 2001, though she still models for the brand. Damian’s following in her footsteps when it comes to acting, too. Damian, whom Elizabeth shares with businessman Steve Bing, made his acting debut in 2016 with a small part on his mom’s E! show, The Royals. He appeared during seasons three and four as Hansel von Liechtenstein, the Crown Prince of Liechtenstein. So cool! So far, he doesn’t have any other projects lined up; modeling is his priority.

This isn’t the first time that fans noticed the wild resemblance between the mother and son. When Damian turned 17 in May 2019, Liz wished him a happy birthday with a sweet pic on Instagram. The hair… the brows… they’re basically identical. Lucky them!