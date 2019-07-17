See Pic
Brielle Biermann Shows Off Plump Pout While Rocking Neon Pink Blazer For Night Out — Pic

There was no missing Brielle Biermann with her neon blazer & massive pout when she stepped out on July 16. The star got all glammed up before hitting the club in West Hollywood.

Brielle Biermann, 22, brought a big splash of color to West Hollywood on July 16 during a night out clubbing. The stunner was spotted making her way to a California club that night while looking so chic in an electric pink blazer that was hard to ignore. She paired her bright number with a pair of casual cutoff jeans, and offset the blazer’s vivid hue with a simple tan tank. With a sleek white clutch and strappy sandals, she accessorized to perfection for her night on the town. Per usual — her lips took center stage and looked bigger than ever as she made her way to the party.

Apparently, Brielle is on a neon streak when it comes to choosing her outfits. She donned an equally as vivid ensemble on July 6 when she took to Instagram and showed off a lime green dress. The daughter of Kim Zolciak-biermann, 41, looked stunning in her skintight mini-dress which showed off her famous curves. She sported a fresh tan in the snapshot, and captioned the sexy pic with a snake emoji.

Brielle is known for her famous pout and it looks like she’s not slowing down on her lip fillers anytime soon. On June 26, the socialite shared a new snapshot with her 1.3 million Instagram followers where her lips truly looked their biggest yet. The snapshot saw Brielle giving the camera a sultry stare while rocking a bold beauty look consisting of mile-long lashes and a smokey eyeshadow. However, her lips looked like they had just recently been inflated — and to an even bigger size than usual!

Brielle undoubtedly turned heads left and right in this outfit! Her eye-catching ensemble was hard to ignore, but it’s never a surprise to see the star sport an attention-worthy outfit.