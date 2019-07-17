Exclusive
Bella Thorne's BF Benjamin Mascolo: Why He's 'Really Proud' She Defended Herself Amid Nude Photo Leak

Bella Thorne’s boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo has been ‘supporting’ the actress since someone allegedly attempted to blackmail her with naked photos of herself.

In the month after Bella Thorne revealed she was allegedly being blackmailed with naked photos that were “hacked” from her private archives, she’s turned to her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo for support. But the Italian singer, 26, couldn’t be more in awe of how his girlfriend, 21, stood up for herself by posting the images online before her blackmailer could use them against her.

“Ben has really been supporting Bella since the nude photo controversy and has been right by her side,” a source close to Bella tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He was really proud of her for standing up for herself and for women’s rights in general.”

On June 13, the Famous In Love alum revealed that she was being “threatened with my own nudes,” in an emotional Twitter post, accompanied by the text messages she received from the person allegedly attempting to blackmail her. She decided to share the images – and the texts – so that the decision to post them would’ve been hers, not a stranger’s. “I can sleep tonight better knowing I took my power back. U can’t control my life u never will,” she wrote.

“Ben thought the whole situation was entirely disrespectful and was disgusted that someone would invade her privacy like that,” the insider added. “The whole ordeal has only made them closer and Bella knows that she can trust Ben no matter what happens.” For her part, the Midnight Sun star is glad she’s been able to move on from the traumatizing experience with Benjamin by her side. “Bella is really happy that they were able to move past that and simply focus on growing their bond closer,” the source said.

The couple have only been dating for a couple months, but they do seem pretty tight already. On July 16, they did a joint interview together for Vanity Fair Italia. The Italian pop star couldn’t help but gush about his girlfriend in a sweet clip of the interview. “Every time I see her, I see a different beauty in her,” he said, adding, “I always say you’re so beautiful to all my friends.” He also thinks she’s “clever” and “so mature for being only 21.”