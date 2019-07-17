Bella Thorne Bares All In Gorgeous New Pic 4 Weeks After Leaked Photo Scandal

Bella Thorne was recently forced to leak her own nudes after a hacker tried to blackmail her. Then she was shamed by Whoopi Goldberg for taking them in the first place. But the ordeal hasn’t stopped her from baring all.

Bella Thorne, 21, can’t be shamed. The actress and author of the newly released book of poetry The Life Of A Wannabe Mogul took it all off for the ‘gram on July 17, even though she JUST went through some serious drama over nude pics. In the new pic Bella is sitting cross legged and nude, but her legs are strategically placed to cover all her private parts. Bella captioned the pic with a poem from her new book: “I’m sorry for the words I said, I’m sorry for the monsters stuck under my bed I’m sorry for those stary faithful eyes I’m sorry their [sic] nothing but demise to me. I’m sorry my breaking point was onsite

I’m sorry we’ll never have another night. I wish there was a brighter night, Not this dark one that only bites. Where ever u are, I hope there’s a star above u that’s bright that outweighs all of your dim lights. U don’t have to come looking for me I’m always to ur right. #thelifeofawannabemogul.”

Bella maintained her modesty in spite of her undressed state in the photo she shared today. But last month a hacker took that power away from her and threatened her with the release of her nudes. Instead of giving into the demand, she chose to take her power back and put them out herself. And as if that wasn’t traumatic enough she was then a topic of conversation on the June 17 episode of The View and co-host Whoopi Goldberg pretty much blamed her for taking the pictures in the first place. Bella was very upset over Whoopi’s comments. She clapped back hard and accused Whoopi of victim shaming, but clearly Bella’s not letting anyone’s opinions hold her back from enjoying her naked body.

Although Whoopi wasn’t exactly supportive after Bella’s nude photo hack, as HollywoodLife previously reported, her boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo, 26, has been her biggest cheerleader. “Ben has really been supporting Bella since the nude photo controversy and has been right by her side,” a source close to Bella told us. “He was really proud of her for standing up for herself and for women’s rights in general.”