Tiny Shares Sweet Video Of Heiress, 3, Singing Happy Birthday To Her: ‘What A Birthday’ -Watch

The birthday celebrations for Tiny Harris just keep on coming. After a lavish night out with T.I., she shared a more intimate moment from home as her daughter sang to her.

Tiny Harris was absolutely showered with love on her 44th birthday and her 3-year-old daughter, Heiress, might have been the sweetest part of all. The tot proudly sang the birthday song to her momma on her big day, and the video is SO cute. Tiny shared a moment from the cake cutting ceremony to her Instagram page with an endearing message. “Just to add to this amazing birthday I had. My ☀️ @heiressdharris sung Happy birthday to me & my favorite babyboy @majorpharris spent it with me too!! What a birthday @troubleman31 🙏🏽👑💘🥰😘❤️,” she wrote.

In the clip, little Heiress can be heard speaking in the background. “But after you blow the cake out you got to make a wish!” she sweetly reminded her mom. Tiny’s hubby T.I., 38, can also be heard talking in the background of the video. “She just want the cake!” he said as Heiress looked at the delicious dessert in front of her. The cake was just one of many presents Tiny’s rapper beau bought her throughout the weekend!

Other highlights of Tiny’s b-day weekend included a laughter-filled karaoke session with friends and family, and a surprise diamond necklace from T.I. Yep — the musician gifted his lady with a gorgeous diamond choker and completely caught her off guard with the gift. While the couple were out at a bar celebrating with pals, T.I. sneakily had the bartender hide the necklace at the bottom of Tiny’s drink. When she finally realized there was some major bling at the bottom of her cup, Tiny was thrilled!

Who knows, little Heiress might just grow up to be a star herself. The talented tot just landed her first acting audition and a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she was a “total natural”. Sing on, Heiress!