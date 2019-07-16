‘AGT’ Recap: Brad Paisley Gets Emotional While Giving Bullied Teen His Golden Buzzer

Auditions are over and it’s time for judge cuts on season 14 of ‘America’s Got Talent’! Brad Paisley is this week’s guest judge, and he gives his Golden Buzzer to a very deserving contestant.

Eighteen acts will take the stage during the July 16 episode of America’s Got Talent, but only seven will move onto the next round. First up is Lukas & Falco, a man and his dog, and they perform a Greatest Showman themed routine. The judges can’t wipe the smiles off their faces, and Simon Cowell even gives a standing ovation. Next up, Andy Rowell leaves the judges quite confused with his karaoke routine, which definitely falls a little flat. He’s followed by Jecko, a comedian who also has the judges shaking their heads, and gets a red X from Simon.

The Orange Magician takes the stage next, and the judges are immediately prepared for a “weird and bizarre” performance. However, they’re definitely intrigued when he manages to change his outfits instantaneously onstage, and he definitely garners a few laughs. The next act is French beatbox group, Berywam. Their high-energy performance has Gabrielle Union on her feet and the crowd going nuts. They get somewhat mixed reviews from the judges, so we’ll have to wait and see if what they did is enough to move on!

Next, 10-year-old, Dylan, gives another incredible rap performance. Of course, everyone thinks it’s beyond adorable, and Dylan has all the judges smiling. The Emerald Belles, a 76 woman drill dance team, are up next. Julianne Hough tells them that they were great, but that their routine had a bit of a “high school feel,” and Howie Mandel admits he, once again, wasn’t super into the group. However, Simon is definitely impressed, and vows to fight for the ladies.

Up next are The Sentimentalists, a mentalist duo who struggled a bit through their first audition before winning the judges over. They bring guest judge, Brad Paisley, up to assist with their act, and totally blow everyone away with their mind skills. However, Howie is a bit skeptical of the pair’s presentation, although he’s on-board with their talent.

Another act that Howie didn’t love during the first auditions, aerialist duo Duo Togni, is up next. To prove him wrong, they bring him onstage and invite him to be part of their dangerous routine, which terrifies him. However, it seems to change his mind a bit, and the other judges are also impressed. Next, singer/guitarist, Sophie Pecora, 15, takes the stage to sing another original song. It’s a personal track with powerful lyrics, and the judges absolutely love it. In fact, Brad is so moved by what Sophie did, that he gives her his GOLDEN BUZZER!

After we get glimpses of the routines from dance duo, Dakota & Nadia, comedian Kevin Schwartz, and singer, Loki Alohikea, acrobatic performer, Matthew Richardson, is up. He performs a routine that he created for his late father, who died of pancreatic cancer. It’s super emotional and moves everyone, with all four judges rising to their feet to applaud.

Subway singer Damiyr is up next, and he’s hoping to prove to the judges that he took Simon’s advice by “taking a risk” with his latest performance. It works, as Simon, along with the other judges, are beyond impressed and tell Damiyr that he’s “given himself a real shot” at the live shows. Next, singer Chris Klafford performs an original song about being judged for his appearance and not “fitting the mold.” Chris is brought to tears when the judges and audience give him a standing ovation for the performance.

Next, acrobat group, the Messaoudi Brothers, take the stage…just one hour after arriving to the stage from the airport without a chance to warm up. Regardless of the setbacks, though, they absolutely kill it and leave the crowd and judges in awe. To close out the night, the Ndlovu Youth Choir gives another incredible performance that impresses the judges. Their performance has the crowd going NUTS, and it’s a great way to end the show.

Now, it’s in the judges hands to decide which six other acts will join golden buzzer Sophie Pecora in the live shows. After an intense deliberation, they decide on: Emerald Belles, Messaoudi Brothers, Berywam, Lukas & Falco, Ndlovu Youth Choir and Chris Klafford. The show continues with more judge cuts during next week’s episode!