Sofia Richie Has The Best Clapback After She’s Accused Of FaceTuning New Turks & Caicos Pic

Sofia Richie shows off her incredible beach body in a new campaign for Frankies Bikinis. The 20-year-old model, girlfriend of Scott Disick and daughter of singer Lionel Richie, struts her stuff as she plays the role of California girl in a series of sexy two-pieces. The Frankies Bikinis x Sofia Richie collection launches on July 8, 2019, and the collection consists of 10 swimwear pieces available in pink and blue tie-dye prints, ranging in price from $85 — $100USD. Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis explained: 'When dreaming up the perfect "it" girl to collaborate with, Sofia instantly came to mind — she exudes such confidence and femininity. 'Working with Sofia on this collection and then bringing it to life in our campaign shoot was a breeze. Our personal style and taste link up perfectly and I think that had something to do with the fact that we both grew up living the typical California girl lifestyle.'.
Sofia Richie wrote that she’s ‘salty but sweet’ underneath her bikini photo, but one fan was just salty after accusing the model of FaceTuning her vacation photo taken amid her girls’ trip with Kylie Jenner.

Eagle-eyed fans are always seeking out curvy lines in celebrities’ Instagram photos, which is what one fan tried to do under Sofia Richie’s bikini photo [SEEN HERE] on July 15! The 20-year-old model showed off her perfectly toned bikini body in a leopard print set from Lahana Swim amid a getaway in the Turks and Caicos Islands, but the aforementioned fan was suspicious that the picture was too picture-perfect. “The curve of the wall sis,,, we were all rooting for you to not facetune like the rest of them!” the Instagram follower wrote, but Sofia was quick to clap back.

“Thanks boo! But that is an archway 😘,” Sofia replied, explaining why the fan might’ve seen a curved line in the brick wall behind the model. There was a cheerleader in Sofia’s comments section however, and it was none other than Kylie Jenner, 21! “Wow 😍😍😍😍,” the makeup mogul commented under Sofia’s bikini photo, but she didn’t fire off the sweet note from across the ocean. The ladies are actually on a girls’ trip to celebrate the new Kylie Skincare line along with the CEO’s other entourage members, and they took a private jet to Turks and Caicos on July 12.

Sofia has taken advantage of her tropical setting, as she has been updating her Instagram with a steady stream of bikini photos only! In a series of photos shared on July 14, Sofia laid back on the sand and even posed topless in a hot pink string bikini, and noted that she’s “on a mission to tan.” Meanwhile, Kylie’s grid isn’t looking that different — she posed nude herself in that one iconic photo.

Sofia Richie claps back at a fan who suggests the model FaceTuned her bikini photo on July 15, 2019.

Even before jetting off to the middle of the ocean, Sofia was still posting up a storm of bikini photos — but they weren’t vacation mementos! Scott Disick’s girlfriend was actually promoting her new swimwear collection with Frankie’s Bikinis, which launched on July 8.