Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams: A Timeline Of Their Love From ‘Bachelorette’ Fandom To Getting Engaged

First comes the DM. Then comes a taco date. Then comes a proposal! Okay, that’s a summarized version of Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams’ love story, but that’s basically how they worked up to an engagement on July 16.

If anyone were to have a quickie engagement, we assumed it would’ve been Sarah Hyland, 28, and Wells Adams, 35. But, no — although their chemistry was undeniable since that first Twitter exchange in 2017, the soulmates drew out their romance throughout many vacations, PDA photos (emphasis on many), and sweet dates together until July 16, 2019. On that special day, Wells revealed he proposed to the Modern Family actress! The newly engaged couple took two years to work up to that fateful moment on a tropical beach — here’s what happened behind-the-scenes of that engagement, which is recapped below and in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!

On Aug. 14, 2017, Sarah informed Wells that she knows he exists with one tweet: “OH MY GOD @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. # BachelorInParadise.” After some back-and-forth on Twitter (which all happened on the same day), Wells slid into Sarah’s DMs to invite her on a taco date the next time he’s in Los Angeles (this was revealed in a Jan. 2018 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!).

That first date over tacos and drinks did happen — just three days before Sarah underwent surgery for her second kidney transplant in Sept. 2017. “He was texting me in the morning before I went into surgery, and we were FaceTiming the entire time I was in the hospital,” Sarah told Self in a Dec. 2018 interview, and added that it was a “really intimate” start to their relationship. By Halloween 2017, Sarah and Wells became Instagram official after revealing their matching Stranger Things costumes (Sarah was Dustin, Wells was Eleven).

Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references..Preferably from Phil Dunphy. I'm kidding the job is yours @Sarah_Hyland https://t.co/BtmH3fTbrL — Wells Adams (@WellsAdams) August 15, 2017

Ever since their Instagram debut, Sarah and Wells have habitually updated their social media grids with PDA photos (such as that one time they tongue-kissed amid a snowy getaway in Feb. 2019). Wells finally made the big move from his home base in Nashville to Sarah’s turf in LA to move in together in the summer of 2018, which the Bachelorette star revealed in a July 2018 episode on his podcast Your Favorite Thing. Flash forward a year later, and Wells and Sarah are engaged — congratulations to this inspiring couple!