Sarah Hyland & Wells Adams Are Engaged After 2 Years Of Dating — Watch Him Propose

Who needs roses when you have diamonds? ‘Modern Family’s Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams are engaged after ‘The Bachelorette’ star got down on one knee to pop the question!

What started as a flirty Twitter exchange ended up as true love. In a case of ABC synergy gone right, Sarah Hyland, 28, and Wells Adams, 25, are getting married! The Modern Family actress and The Bachelorette season 12 contestant/radio personality announced their engagement on July 16 via Instagram. With a pic of him proposing, Sarah wrote, “That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams”. Meanwhile, Wells posted an actual video of his proposal. See both below!

Their romance began with a single tweet. “OH MY GOD. @WellsAdams IS THE FRIKKIN BARTENDER?! Best. Season. Ever. #BachelorInParadise,” Sarah Hyland wrote on August 15, 2017. Wells retweeted Sarah’s message and added a little flirty note of his own. “Taking applications for #BIP5 bar backs now. Please send references…Preferably from Phil Dunphy [the name of Sarah’s fictional father on Modern Family]. I’m kidding the job is yours.” From there, the two flirted back and forth, giving fans all the feels. “I’ll start working on my garnishing skills. Oh and I require 355 of your tips…. Or free dogs,” she tweeted.

After some speculation that Sarah and Wells took this flirting offline and started an actual relationship, they all but confirmed it on Halloween that year. Sarah and Wells appeared together for the first time by dressing up as Eleven and Dustin from Stranger Things. A couple’s costume pretty much screams “dating!”, but all doubt was finally erased on Nov. 5. “Back lit AF,” Wells captioned an Instagram pic of his arm lovingly wrapped around Sarah. Relationship confirmed!

How did it happen? “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide Into the DMs’? That. He slid into my DMs,” Sarah said on a January 2018 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, per Marie Claire. “I thought he was funny, and he was a fan of [my] show. I saw him as the bartender, and I was like, ‘That’s really cute!’ … I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward, and it’s sexy and not aggressive, but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that… I love tacos, he loves tacos … we both love tacos. We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, it’s our thing.”

Indeed, it is, as seen in their 2018 Halloween couple’s costume. She dressed up like a taco. He dressed up as Belle from Disney’s Beauty & The Beast. See, they were “Taco Belle.” One can only imagine that there will be a taco bar at the couple’s reception.

With how easily these two fell in love, an engagement was practically a given — heck, even Wells thought so. “Everyone thinks [Sarah and I are] engaged right now… We are not engaged, let me just say that,” he said in January 2019. “We just moved in together, so I think we’re still kind of, like, feeling each other out, but… it’s gonna happen eventually. “We are not engaged. But it’s definitely going to happen.” And it did! Congratulations!