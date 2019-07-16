Rihanna: The Truth On Whether She’ll Sing About Boyfriend Hassan Jameel On New Album

Rihanna has been teasing fans with bits here and there about what to expect from her upcoming Reggae album, but she doesn’t have ‘Love on the Brain’ and won’t be singing about boyfriend Hassan!

Rihanna, 31, confirmed she’s working on a Reggae album but has not revealed the name or release date yet. But one thing that’s for sure is she’s not looking to sing about her love life with her boyfriend of two years, Hassan Jameel. A source close to the “Diamonds” songstress EXCLUSIVELY dished with HollywoodLife and said, “The new album Rihanna is working on is all about fun and good times and to bring her fans back to her roots. She wants this to be a party record.”

“Rihanna is going to leave her relationship with Hassan off the record because she feels she would like to protect it,” the pal revealed. “Her new album is all about good vibes and good times, she isn’t going to get deep on any subjects especially surrounding love. She is looking to separate business and pleasure and give her fans just an awesome banging record.” The Barbadian beauty‘s off and on relationship with the heir has been going strong lately after she opened up about him during a chat with Interview magazine in May. When asked if she was in love with Hassan, she replied, “Of course I am.” But that didn’t mean fans should be waiting to hear wedding bells anytime soon. When asked about marriage, Rihanna paused before she answered, “Only God knows that, girl. We plan and God laughs, right?”

As we reported earlier, one of Rihanna’s exes Chris Brown, can’t wait to see what she has in store. A source close to the R&B singer EXCLUSIVELY dished with HollywoodLife on Chris’ feelings towards Riri’s latest sound. “Chris thinks Rihanna is the artist of her generation and he can’t wait to hear what she has coming down the line,” the insider explained. “Chris is completely supportive of what she is going to release as he knows it will be absolute fire! Just like everyone else, Chris is eagerly awaiting new music from Ri because she inspires him and is a measuring stick for his own work,” the pal added. “He knows where he has to strive to in his career once her music comes out. So his excitement level to see what she is coming out with is at a fever pitch.”