‘RHONY’ Stars Luann & Sonja Freak After Talk Show Host Credits Bethenny For Show’s Success

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan bugged out on July 16, when a talk show host insinuated that Bethenny Frankel’s return to ‘RHONY’ in 2015 basically saved the show.

Luann de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan came together on July 16, when they both appeared on BUILD Brunch to discuss the current season of The Real Housewives of New York City. And while the interview started off on a positive note, it quickly took a turn for the worst when one of the hosts, Lukas Thimm, basically asked the ladies how they felt about Bethenny Frankel returning to the series for Season 7 (after a three-year absence) and saving the show. He said, “The show’s been on for 11 seasons — it is one of the most successful shows of the franchise — and I’ve watched it since Day 1. And you had this middle area [without Bethenny], and then [she] came back. It seemed like a revitalization of the show with getting back to its original DNA” Then he asked, “Do you think her return, and kind of restoring the original relationships, was a big part of keeping the show on now for so long?”

And that’s when Luann and Sonja became upset and seemed pretty offended by his question. “Well, Bethenny was gone for years, and we managed to carry the show. Obviously, Bethenny’s a big character and it’s great to have her back, but you know…,” Luann said before Sonja chimed in and asked, “What the hell are you talking about?! Have you lost your mind? Luann and I both emailed Bethenny and said, ‘We’re so happy you’re coming back,’ and gosh, we do feel the DNA is back or whatever, as you said, but what was that other thing you said?! ‘Do you think that’s the reason the show has lasted this long?’ ]This is] The Real Housewives of New York City. Ramona Singer will be in diapers and a wheelchair with or without Bethenny! I mean, come on.”

Lukas then tried backtracking, after realizing how upset he had made the ladies, and said what he meant was how nice it is to watch the “authentic relationships” between the original ladies of the series. He also said that the show “blew up” when Sonja joined in Season 3, and while the compliment was nice to hear, Lukas had already done too much damage. “He’s trying to repair it now,” Luann quipped.

Luann starred as a full-time housewife for Seasons 1-5, and 7-11, while just starring as a “friend” for Season 6. And Sonja’s been a full-time housewife since Season 3. As for Bethenny, she starred as a full-time housewife for Seasons 1-3 before leaving for her own spinoff, and returning for a full-time role again in 2015.

Watch the full interview above! And watch all-new episodes of RHONY every Thursday at 9pm on Bravo!