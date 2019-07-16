Kylie Jenner Admits She’s ‘Struggled With Anxiety’ In New Message: ‘My Life Is Not Perfect’

Kylie Jenner reveals that she’s ‘struggled with anxiety’ her entire ‘young adult life’ in a revealing Instagram message and admits that she had to ‘find’ herself after giving birth to baby Stormi.

Kylie Jenner, 21, opened up about battling anxiety, losing friends, and life after giving birth to Stormi Webster, 1, in a candid July 16 Instagram post. “I’m proud of myself, my heart, and my strength,” Kylie captioned a photo of herself embracing in the sunset. “Growing up in the light with a million eyes on you just isn’t normal. I’ve lost friends along the way and I’ve lost myself too sometimes. My first tattoo was ‘sanity’ to remind myself every day to keep it. I’ve struggled with anxiety my whole young adult life and after my baby, I dealt with all the internal ups and downs. I felt like I had to find myself completely again. I keep a whole lot to myself but just wanted to share and let you know I’m human. My life is not perfect and what you see here on social media is just the surface. Be gentle with yourself, move on, and let go. We are all capable of great things, worthy of love, and allowed to express ourselves. Do more of what makes you happy and be unapologetic. Now is your season ✨ we all have a magnificent destiny.”

Kylie has been in the public eye since she was 10 years old when Keeping Up With the Kardashians started in 2007. Since then, Kylie and her entire family have become one of the most powerful celebrity families. Her older sister, Kendall Jenner, 23, has been open about her battle with anxiety as well. Kendall revealed in a LOVE magazine interview that she nearly had a “mental breakdown” in 2017.

The makeup mogul also made a point to note that she’s “lost friends” as she’s grown up. That’s clearly a reference to her former bestie, Jordyn Woods, 21. Kylie and Jordyn’s friendship came to an end in Feb. 2019 after Jordyn kissed Tristan Thompson, 28, Khloe Kardashian’s ex and the father of her child, True, 1. Before the cheating scandal, Kylie and Jordyn were attached at the hip. Jordyn was one of the select people who was trusted in keeping Kylie’s pregnancy a secret when she didn’t want to share it with the world. In a new clip for KUWTK season 16, Kylie admitted that she feels like the “whole Jordyn situation needed to happen.” Kylie later said, “She was my security blanket. She worked with me; we did everything together. I just felt like, ‘Oh, I have Jordyn. I don’t need anything else.’ I feel like there’s a part of me that needed to grow without her.”

Kylie recently took her closest besties, including Sofia Richie, 20, boyfriend Travis Scott, 26, and Stormi on a launch trip celebrating her summer collection of Kylie Skin. Kylie and her crew jetted off to Turks and Caicos for some fun in the sun. Kylie took a moment during her trip to reflect on her life and it’s the most candid she’s been with her fans in a long time.