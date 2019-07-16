See Pic
Penelope Disick, 7, Is Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Mini-Me On Girls’ Day Out — Pics

Penelope Disick is looking more and more like mom Kourtney with each passing day. The two stepped out for a girls day in Los Angeles on July 13 & were looking stylish in summer ensembles.

Penelope Disick, 7, is the spitting image of her mom, Kourtney Kardashian! The mother-daughter duo stepped out for a shopping day in Los Angeles on July 13, and they were both looking adorable in trendy summer outfits. Kourtney, 40, was spotted wearing a silky calf-length dress from Silk Laundry which she paired with taupe Gianvito Rossi stilettos. She accessorized with a tan clutch and cat-eye sunglasses and was looking stylish from head-to-toe. With both ladies’ brown locks blowing in the wind and matching shopping bags from Eggy children’s boutique, they were looking like twins!

Her daughter has clearly inherited her mom’s fashion sense because she was looking ultra trendy as well. Penelope was looking every bit the style maven she is in a chic jumpsuit that featured a pale blue hue. She paired her jumper with black lace-up dress shoes and sweetly held on to her mom’s hand during the outing.

It’s been an eventful month for Penelope, who recently celebrated her seventh birthday. Scott and Kourtney’s daughter turned seven on July 8 and celebrated in a BIG way. Penelope and her bestie North West, 6, arrived to her party in a limo which featured neon lights and was blasting Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran’s bop “I Don’t Care” as the party crew pulled up to the to the International House Of Pancakes. What a way to ring in a new year of life!

It’s so sweet to see Kourtney and Penelope fit in some quality time with one another despite Kourt’s busy schedule. Our favorite mother-daughter duo always look adorable when they step out together and this time was no different!