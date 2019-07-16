Kendall Jenner Claps Back At Troll For Mocking Her NBA Hookups: I’ve Only Dated 2 Players

Kendall Jenner is here to set the record straight on her NBA romances. After one fan trolled her for dating ‘5’ players, she let him know that she’s only dated ‘2’ of them.

While Kendall Jenner, 23, is rumored to have dated a slew of professional basketball players, apparently, not all of those romances actually happened. The model is speaking out after an internet troll poked fun at the high number of NBA stars she’s supposedly been linked to. When a fan posted a photo of her five rumored beaus, Kendall clapped back. Just “2 out of 5 accurate, thanks,” she wrote in response to the tweet. The mashup photo included superstar athletes D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets, Jordan Clarkson of the Cleveland Cavaliers, Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Kyle Kuzma of the La Lakers and Detroit Pistons’ Blake Griffin.

However, fans will have to play the guessing game when it comes to know who the two players are. The model didn’t specify which two players she has actually dated, though it’s likely Ben is one of them. The pair have been spotted out on numerous occasions and were first linked back in May of 2018. In fact, it was only recently the the pair were said to have split this past May. It’s probably a safe bet that Blake was another one of Kendall’s “accurate” flames. Even her own family acknowledged the romance! “Kim [Kardashian, 37] and Kourtney [Kardashian, 39] especially have reached out to Kendall and told her to watch her back with Blake,” a source told HollywoodLife when they started dating.

As we previously reported, Kendall and D’Angelo were just hanging out “as friends,” when they were spotted hanging in Nov. of 2015, according to a source. While they did get a little flirty, “they are both so busy — her with modeling and him with basketball they haven’t spent too much time together unfortunately,” the insider added.

2 out of 5 accurate, thanks https://t.co/I4SUF11sVN — Kendall (@KendallJenner) July 16, 2019

The reality star has made it clear that just because she’s seen out with a guy, doesn’t mean he’s her boyfriend. That being said, we’ll keep you posted on whether the star ever spills the tea on who the “two” guys are.