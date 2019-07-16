On the day that the 2019 Emmys nominations were announced, no one was more honored than Joey King. The young actress instantly burst into tears upon hearing her name on the nominations list thanks to her ‘challenging’ work in ‘The Act.’



It’s official: Joey King, 19, is an Emmy-nominated actress! As the 2019 nominees list was announced, Joey videotaped her tearful reaction to the good news. While riding in a car in South Africa, The Act star became overwhelmed with emotion and instantly burst into tears. She even shared the beautiful moment with her 9.7 million Instagram followers. “This is me in South Africa on my way to set in the car live steaming The Emmy nominations announcement from the hotspot on my phone also known as the best moment in the world. My work on The Act was the most fulfilling and challenging work I’ve gotten to do as an actress thus far. To be nominated for an Emmy in a category with such INCREDIBLE nominees by my side, especially Patricia is the most surreal feeling. I haven’t stopped crying,” she wrote alongside the clip.

The sweetest part of all was undoubtedly when she picked up the phone to share the moment with her co-star, Patricia Arquette, 51. “Getting to call Patricia right after and share this moment with her is something I’ll never forget. Thank you to everyone who made this possible, there’s so many people who are behind The Act that I couldn’t have done this without and I can’t wait to call all of them!!!! OH MY GOD I CANT BELIEVE IM NOMINATED FOR AN EMMY,” she said in one part of her message.

Joey’s nod came in the category for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. Other actors in the category include Amy Adams, (Sharp Objects) Patricia Arquette, (Escape at Dannemora) Michelle Williams, (Fosse/Verdon) Aunjenaue Ellis, (When They See Us) Niecy Nash, (When They See Us). There’s no denying the category has some stiff competition.

We dare you to watch Joey’s video and not shed a tear yourself! The heartwarming moment just may be the sweetest thing you’ll see on the internet all day.