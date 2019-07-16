Heidi Klum, 46, Has Legs For Days As She Poses In Nothing But A Sweater In Japan

Heidi Klum rocked a sultry sweater in Tokyo, but she’s not there for her honeymoon with Tom Kaulitz — the model is actually on a work trip with Tim Gunn for their exciting new project!

Heidi Klum, 46, may be in Tokyo without her Tokio Hotel rocker Tom Kaulitz, 29, but she’s still sending us reminders of her reported new husband. On July 15, the model shared a photo of her sitting on a reflective staircase in nothing but a red sweater with a skull motif, which certainly aligns with Tom’s punk rock tastes. Her lack of pants highlighted the long legs the runway veteran is known for, which still ran the span of multiple staircase steps in Heidi’s barefoot state.

Heidi revealed that she touched down in Japan’s capital on July 6, thanks to a photo of her chowing down on ramen while FaceTiming with Tom. She has been on a work grind ever since, as she’s currently filming her globe-trotting competitive fashion designing series Making the Cut with co-host Tim Gunn, 65. The longtime co-workers jumped ship from Project Runway after 16 seasons for this new Amazon Prime Video project, which is offering a $1 million prize!

Heidi and Tim even snapped a photo in front of a Japanese temple, which Heidi shared to Instagram on July 11. While the model is filming in Tokyo, Tom enjoyed a getaway himself — to Las Vegas! On July 12, the guitarist’s twin brother and bandmate Bill Kaulitz, 29, revealed that he threw a three-day bachelor’s party in Sin City with the following itinerary: “Jets, Helicopters, Dune Buggies, Bachelor Suites, Night Clubs, Paint Ball, Day Pools, Gambling, Top Golf, Limos, No sleep, Too much fun.” And what’s next on that list? “Big wedding,” Bill wrote — yes, that means a second wedding is officially on its way!

Five months before Heidi’s work trip to Japan, the beauty reportedly married Tom in a secret ceremony on Feb. 22. They’re now reportedly preparing for a second wedding on a friend’s “luxury yacht” in Capri, Italy in Aug. 2019, according to DailyMailTV — furthermore, “over 100” people have been invited including Kyle McLachlan, Michael Kors and Simon Cowell, according to what an anonymous friend told the outlet!