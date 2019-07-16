‘The Bachelorette’: Hannah Fires Back At Luke After He Slams Her For ‘Laughing’ About Having Sex

The drama between Hannah Brown and Luke Parker continued on Twitter after the July 15 episode of ‘The Bachelorette,’ as she continued to defend herself against his judgmental comments.

Hannah Brown is NOT here for Luke Parker putting her down for having sex. She sent him home for his judgmental view on the situation during the July 15 episode of The Bachelorette, but their fight was reignited on Twitter after the episode aired. Hannah poked fun at herself for having sex in a windmill with Peter Weber on the show, and Luke took issue with her decision to joke about it. “The difference in how we view sin is seen in the response,” Luke wrote. “I’m weeping at mine and you’re laughing at yours. All sin stings. My heart hurts for both of us.”

Just like Hannah didn’t get away with Luke shaming her on the show, she wasn’t going to let him do it on Twitter, either. She responded, “Time and time again Jesus loved and ate with “sinners” who laughed. And time and time again he rebuked “saints” that judged. Where do you fall Luke?” It continued from there, with Luke writing back, “There is a difference between eating with sinners who laugh and sinners who laugh at their sin. Sin is the very thing that put Jesus on the cross and that’s not a laughing matter.”

Once again, Hannah stuck up for herself and added, “I have never said that I find my sin funny. I’m not going to [be] lectured on appropriate emotional responses by a guy who threw deli meat in a guy’s lap. The devil wants to shame sin. God dealt with shame when he dealt with sin, so I will not allow someone who comes in the name of God to bring me something that God has taken off me.” Luke wrote back, “Your tweets about the windmill and the wood were enough, it’s not about the action it’s about the response. If you want to talk about it, you know how to get ahold of me.” Clearly, Hannah wanted nothing to do with talking to Luke, because she left it at that and did not answer.

The conversation about sex came during Luke’s fantasy suite date on The Bachelorette, when he told Hannah that he would not want to be in a relationship with her if she had sex with any of the other remaining men (Tyler Cameron, Peter Weber or Jed Wyatt) on the show. She was absolutely flabbergasted that someone who she was considering as a future husband could make such a comment to her, and although Luke (sort of) tried to backtrack, Hannah had finally had enough.

Considering this all came after several other red flags exhibited by Luke this season, Hannah finally did what we’ve all been waiting for and eliminated Luke on the spot. When he refused to leave, she got even angrier. Finally, Luke got in the limo and drove away, with Hannah epically flipping him off as the car disappeared from view.

Meanwhile, Hannah did go into the fantasy suite with the other three men. She and Tyler decided not to have sex, since their physical relationship was already in a good place. However, Hannah admitted to having sex with Peter (twice!) in their windmill fantasy suite. It’s unclear what went down with Jed, but they both woke up the next morning looking preeeeetty satisfied and gushing about how amazing their night together was.

The drama continues with the Men Tell All special, where Luke will address his behavior on the show, on July 22 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC.