Denise Richards Slams Camille Grammer For Bringing Up Dorit’s Finances On ‘RHOBH’: It Was ‘Inappropriate’

Denise Richards is clapping back at her ‘RHOBH’ co-star, Camille Grammer, for discussing Dorit Kemsley’s personal finances during the June 25 episode.

If you ask Denise Richards, some thing are off limits when it comes to reality TV, and that includes talking about money. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star made that clear, when she appeared on Heather McDonald’s “Juicy Scoop” podcast on Tuesday, July 16, and slammed her co-star, Camille Grammer, for bringing up Dorit Kemsley’s personal finances on the Bravo series. “I didn’t understand why she was coming for Dorit. What do her finances have to do with them mentioning her wedding? It was out of left-field. That’s why I didn’t understand. Like, where is this coming from?” Denise said, before saying that Camille’s actions were “inappropriate”.

“It shouldn’t have been discussed at a table with all of us,” Denise told Heather. “And it had nothing to do with what they were all talking about.” During the June 25 episode of RHOBH, viewers saw the ladies arguing about Lisa Vanderpump skipping Camille’s wedding. However, things became even more heated when the conversation took a left turn and Camille questioned Dorit on her and her husband, PK‘s, finances. “I didn’t know where you were getting all this money from,” Camille said at the time, before claiming that PK owed someone she knew “a lot of money.”

During an after-show for the episode, Dorit said, “PK’s affairs, and whoever’s coming out trying to say he owes him money, that is from another lifetime ago. It’s way before me, it’s way before his bankruptcy. It’s at the height — and unfortunately, when you become public they come out of the woodworks and that’s exactly what’s happening. There’s far more to the story than what people think that they know, and there’s a lot that I can’t say, obviously, because it’s in the hands of the lawyers and where it should be.”

