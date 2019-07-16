Dean McDermott Raves Over Wife Tori Spelling For Helping Create ‘Beverly Hills 90210’ Reboot

Tori Spelling is returning to ‘Beverly Hills’ and her husband, Dean McDermott, could not be prouder. The ‘Daddy Issues’ host gives us an EXCLUSIVE scoop on the reboot and if that storied ‘feud’ with Shannen Doherty is really dead.

Brenda Walsh, David Silver, Steve Sanders, Kelly Taylor, Donna Martin and the rest of the gang are coming back to TV and fans of Beverly Hills, 90210 are overjoyed. Tori Spelling, 46, will join Shannen Doherty, 48, Brian Austin Green, 46, Ian Ziering, 55, Jennie Garth, 47, as well as Jason Priestley, 49, and Gabrielle Carteris, 58, in the six-episode reboot, BH90210. Ahead of the Aug. 7 premiere, Tori’s husband, Dean McDermott, 52, couldn’t help but rave over his wife for getting the long-talked-about reboot off the ground. “I’m so proud of her for doing it. She and Jennie had created the — I don’t want to call it a reboot because it’s not a straight reboot, it’s a heightened version,” he told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview.

“But, I watched her and Jennie go through the process of getting this project off the ground,” Dean told HollywoodLife. “And, you know, getting anything green-lit in Hollywood and made is a huge accomplishment. So, I’m just so proud of her. I’m so proud of Jennie. I’m thrilled that everybody’s back together.” Dean also made sure to quash any lingering rumors of bad blood between his wife and her co-star, Shannen Doherty. It’s no secret that the two hated each other during 90210‘s heyday, but since then? Dean says that all hatchets have been buried, all beef has been squashed. “Everything’s going great. There’s no feud with her and Shannen. You know the deal. It sells magazines and, you know, it’s clickbait.”

The love isn’t one-way between Dean and Tori, as he told HollywoodLife that Tori was super supportive of him when he launched his new podcast, Daddy Issues. In fact, she was guest on the podcast’s second episode! “She is my biggest fan. Aside from being my wife and loving me, she is my biggest fan and my biggest supporter. So, when I mentioned to her that I was doing the podcast, she was behind it 1000%.”

“She [has been] busy filming Beverly Hills 90210, so we haven’t really had the chance to talk a lot,” he added. “I was very nervous to interview her. And like I was nervous to interview my own wife.” Clearly, Dean was able to get over those podcast jitters, as he’s since interviewed Jay Mohr, Perez Hilton, and Krista Allen on the program. Dean – along with co-hosts Adam Hunter and Nicky Paris – just spoke with Daniel Franzese on episode 6, released on July 14.

Daddy Issues, presented by the world-famous The Comedy Store, is out now on all major streaming services. BH90210 is set for an Aug. 7 premiere at 8/7c on FOX.