Cardi B Posts Sweet New Video Of Baby Kulture, 1, Climbing Up Stairs After $400K Birthday Bash

Kulture Kiari Cephus has got some sass to her! Cardi B, 26, shared an adorable video of her daughter, who turned 1 on July 10, climbing the stairs at home, despite the “Press” rapper telling her, “No!” Cardi shared the footage on her Instagram Story Monday night, which showed Kulture making her way up the stairs while playfully yelling.

“Come here, come,” Cardi told Kulture, who just looked back at her mom and smiled. Kulture then waved her finger at her mother, implying, “No!” Cardi said, “Yeah, so come down!”, but Kulture continued to ambitiously climb up the stairs. The 1-year-old was eventually whisked away from the stairs by Cardi to go play in her new pink toy car she was gifted on her first birthday, so the trade-off wasn’t so bad. Kulture looked precious in her little jean shorts and grey tee.

The cute video was captured just two days after Cardi and husband Offset, 27, threw their daughter a Word Party-themed first birthday bash in New York City on Saturday. Word Party is a kids’ show on Netflix. The party, which featured rainbow colors, music, balloons and a massive cake, cost the hip hop couple a whopping $400,000, according to Cardi, who revealed the price tag in a video on social media.

(Video credit: Instagram)

Cardi and Kulture sported matching outfits at the party. The colorful looks were courtesy of Moschino, who’s dressed the rapper for past events including the Met Gala in 2018, when she was pregnant with her daughter. In a sweet pic on Instagram, Cardi can be seen high-fiving Kulture as Offset holds her.

The proud parents made sure their daughter’s first birthday was one to remember, despite the blackout that rocked the west side of Manhattan on Saturday night. Cardi addressed the unexpected blackout on Instagram after the party, and admitted that it did not ruin anyone’s fun!

“Hi guys! So I just want to say thank y’all so much for coming to Kulture’s birthday party ’cause it was y’all that made it lit. It was so lit… Let me tell y’all something. Y’all made it lit because the fact that when I got there the lights went off in the party, it was, like, a whole hour with no lights, no music, but it was still lit,” Cardi said in an Instagram video after the party. “And then when we got a power generator to turn the music and some lights on, it got lit again. But with no air conditioner, so we was literally melting, but people was still dancing, having fun.”

“The lights came completely back on, but then they came right back off when I was about to cut the cake,” Cardi said. “And then they cut the lights back on and nobody wanted to leave! And it’s ‘cause of y’all, and it was such a fun party, thank you so much.”